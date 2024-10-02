Revolutionising screen deck maintenance

Image: Sandvik

Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions launched DeckMapp, a groundbreaking new digital platform for screen deck maintenance, at MINExpo 2024.

This highly innovative, cloud-based software solution is set to transform screen deck maintenance and drive substantial improvements in the efficiency and operational performance of mineral processing plants.

Accessible via laptop, tablet or mobile phone, DeckMapp captures, stores and shares real-time data to present a reliable, single source of truth for all activities within the screen media lifecycle.

According to Matt Cutbush, Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions digital solutions product manager, DeckMapp empowers teams engaged in screening operations with comprehensive tools to view deck history, share deck plans, visualise panel wear patterns and capture feedback, as well as access maintenance plans and activity reports.

“By guiding operators through maintenance updates and wear assessments, DeckMapp ensures consistent data entry across the board, resulting in robust, reliable historical wear data for every screen in your operation,” Cutbush said.

“DeckMapp enhances data quality and formalises maintenance processes, thereby eliminating information inconsistencies that can adversely affect production and profitability due to rework and extended task durations. DeckMapp delivers real-time updates to ensure all team members are aligned, further reducing the risk of miscommunication and operational inefficiencies.”

A key feature of DeckMapp is the optional add-on WearApp, an innovative wear assessment system powered by artificial intelligence.

With WearApp, users simply capture images of worn screening media panels with a smartphone or a tablet. WearApp then applies artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically assess each aperture calculating amount of wear, panel efficiency and remaining wear life. This revolutionary application not only saves substantial time, but also delivers far greater accuracy over traditional manual wear assessment methods.

With DeckMapp and WearApp, plant operators can leverage data-driven insights to make smarter, more efficient maintenance decisions, and significantly reduce cost overruns associated with screen deck maintenance.

These enhanced capabilities will allow processing plant operators to make more informed decisions regarding their screening media maintenance strategies, such as determining optimal replacement times based on actual open area rather than individual aperture wear.

