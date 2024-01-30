Revolutionising magnetic electric brakes

Image: Johnson Industries

In the dynamic world of industrial engineering innovation, Johnson Industries is a name that resonates with progress and reliability, especially in the realm of brake solutions for mining applications.

Johnson, with its rich history and deep-rooted brake design and manufacturing expertise, has been a pivotal player in revolutionising braking systems for any industrial application. Johnson’s design and delivery of magnetic electric brakes showcases a commitment to environmental sustainability.

The world is going electric when it comes to brakes and Johnson Industries is at the forefront. It has been fulfilling orders from all over the world for engineers looking for the benefits only magnetic electric brakes can provide.

Electric brakes are environmentally friendly, offer low or zero emissions, and don’t require an army of hydraulics specialists on staff or call.

From mine, to mill, to rail, to ship, Johnson designs and manufactures magnetic brake solutions, from the simplest use case, to high integrity applications like inspection platforms and hoist brakes for the nuclear industry including US Navy submarines.

Within the mining industry, Johnson’s braking solutions are known for their safety and efficiency. From controlling heavy loads in mine hoists to managing the speed of conveyors and SAG mills, Johnson’s brakes ensure operational safety in some of the most challenging environments. The integration of traditional and innovative technologies, like magnetic brakes, signifies Johnson’s adaptability and foresight in an ever-evolving industry.

“Johnson has been providing its traditional brakes to mines worldwide for over 45 years. With our brakes in use from the pit to the ship: mine hoists, conveyors, sag and ball mills, rail clamps, crane storm brakes, and hoist brakes, we provide safety and stopping power every step of the way,” Johnson Industries industrial brake specialist Derek Johnson said.

“Although we’ve been in Australian mines for years integrated into larger equipment, Johnson Industries has just partnered with key distributors in Australia to provide mines with every braking need, from new build, to replacement, to maintenance, repair, and overhaul.”

Johnson’s recent expansion in the Australian mining market, in collaboration with distributors like Bullet Engineering, marks a significant step in bringing its cutting-edge braking solutions closer to a key mining region.

This move not only enhances Johnson’s global footprint but also offers Australian mining operations access to advanced braking technologies that prioritise safety and environmental considerations.

The future Johnson envisions is one where magnetic brakes become integral to mining operations, offering a cleaner and more efficient alternative to traditional braking systems.

This vision aligns with the growing global emphasis on sustainable and responsible mining practices. As Johnson continues to innovate and lead, their century-long legacy provides a solid foundation for a future where technology and tradition merge to create safer, more sustainable mining operations worldwide.

“Johnson is imagining the convergence of magnets and mines. Although certain benefits of magnetic brakes are obvious to mining operations, underground mines want zero emissions for air quality, which can be achieved with magnetic brakes on underground vehicles, mine hoists, and conveyors,” Johnson Industries chief executive officer Lawrence Johnson said.

“We see that in the future, every brake in the chain from mine to ship can benefit from magnetic brakes. Not everyone is there yet, so we continue to offer our high quality traditional brakes, design, and engineering to the industry.”

To learn more, visit the Johnson Industries website.