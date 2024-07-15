Revolutionising industry to electrify

Ampcontrol is inspiring the mining industry’s transition to electric technologies. Image: Ampcontrol

Through its solutions and expertise, Ampcontrol is committed to helping the Australian mining industry overcome its electrification hurdles.

The world is in the midst of an energy revolution.

Globally, the focus is on decarbonisation to meet net zero by 2050. More than ever before, the electrification transition is at the forefront of the mining industry as it plays a vital role in meeting the ambitious and required emissions reduction targets set by governing bodies.

Ampcontrol has more than 50 years of experience in challenging the status quo and delivering safe, smart, customised energy solutions.

Solving complex energy problems by developing world-first innovations, Ampcontrol accepts the challenge of electrification.

The electric mine

Ampcontrol research engineer Thomas Steigler is a respected leader is his field. Developing engineered solutions with a holistic approach for mine site needs, Steigler works with industry and customers, utilising Ampcontrol’s full lifecycle offering to enable progression.

Following his recent presentations at Queensland’s Mine Electrical Safety Conference and Perth’s The Electric Mine, his position and that of Ampcontrol as leaders in enabling electrification of mining operations is respected and endorsed.

“Ampcontrol is working everyday with customers to develop custom solutions to energy management challenges,” Steigler told Australian Mining.

“Balancing expenses due to asset acquisition with operational management, including challenges with site electrical demand, electrical network demand and charge time requirements, is no small task.

“We have a complete view of energy demand challenges and infrastructure needs for mine sites. We work through a process of data analysis, modelling and power studies including renewable power supply, to determine custom solution applications.”

Through many years of experience, Ampcontrol has identified smart ways for companies to take advantage of existing assets to meet their changing needs.

“In many cases, mines can utilise power infrastructure already on site … to minimise capital expenditure,” Steigler said.

“This enables sites to holistically consider operational management changes whilst planning for and implementing infrastructure upgrades to meet future targets.”

Being part of the Electric Mine Consortium (EMC) puts Ampcontrol and its solutions in the thick of answering the challenges of the industry. Recent research by EMC looked at two theoretical mines – a large scale and a small scale operation.

“In both cases, while the capital expenditure increased, the operational expenditure decreased,” Steigler said.

“The savings in smaller scale operations were more marginal depending on the operation, but in a bigger mine, the net result made electric equipment economically viable from day one, delivering ‘net present cost positive results’.”

Ampcontrol isn’t just talking about how to start the journey to achieve net-zero by 2050, the company is already working with industry to get there.

Solutions delivering on innovation

Working with customers to estimate future equipment needs and responding to industry regulations encouraging electrification were the instigators for the innovative technology development of Ampcontrol’s DRIFTEX electric vehicle and the Ampcontrol MegaWatt Charger.

Award-winning battery technology is at the core of DRIFTEX, the world’s first IECEx Group 1 certified electric vehicle.

Using an intrinsically safe traction battery, DRIFTEX was designed and developed in response to growing industry demand for low-emissions technology in the mining industry.

“DRIFTEX is an example of Ampcontrol’s commitment to electrify mining,” Steigler said. “It’s an innovative electrical solution that can be customised to mine site needs and further their journey of decarbonisation.”

Incorporating technology and able to be utilised in various mining environments, DRIFTEX and the Ampcontrol MegaWatt Charger resolve key challenges of fleet electrification.

The Ampcontrol MegaWatt Charger, which was developed and launched to market after recognising customer demand, is a key infrastructure asset providing the charging ability mine sites require.

“Dual, fast and MegaWatt charging are enablers to large-scale fleet electrification to support decarbonisation,” Steigler said. “Charge time has been a key barrier to wider acceptance of battery vehicles within the mining industry. This asset removes this barrier.”

Collaboration to solve and remove barriers of electrification: challenge accepted.

This feature appeared in the July 2024 issue of Australian Mining.