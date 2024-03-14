Revolutionising hose solutions

Crusader Hose’s layflat hose system is recognised as a premium hose option. Image: Crusader Hose

Crusader Hose showcased the key features and benefits of its innovative layflat hose system at IMARC 2023.

The International Mining and Resources Conference and Exhibition (IMARC) brought companies from across the world to Sydney in November 2023 to showcase their latest offerings.

And Crusader Hose, an Australian leader in layflat hose and reel system manufacturing, was among them.

The company saw IMARC as a great opportunity to showcase its innovative Crusader layflat hose system.

The system reduces the time and labour considerations of installing a pipeline up a high pit wall while also lowering the safety risks.

“Imagine establishing a pipeline up a 150m high pit wall without the need for complex anchoring, building supports or recruiting welding experts,” Crusader Hose managing director Francois Steverlynck said. “Imagine replacing poly pipe with something flexible, less bulky, and easy to install.”

As well as its intrinsic safety and efficiency benefits, the layflat hose system is also easy to install, something which can be initiated by a drone slinging the rope into place.

One end of the rope is then connected to the Waterlord layflat hose sitting on a reel at the top of the pit, and the tail end is connected to a vehicle at the bottom of the pit.

As the vehicle moves forward, this rope is pulled, and the layflat hose is dragged down the slope. Because the layflat hose is flat and flexible, it follows the contours of the terrain and supports itself, meaning it does not slide down or creep.

“A major iron ore mine in the Pilbara had 15-tonne concrete blocks to anchor the poly pipe,” Steverlynck said.

“(With the layflat hose), not only do you eliminate this cumbersome handling risk, but you also do not have the risk of the rigid pipeline sliding down the wall like you do when using HDPE (high density polyethylene).”

Made up of three components, the system consists of a high-pressure woven layflat hose, secure couplings and reel handling systems.

The textile reinforcement created by the weaving process forms the core strength of the hose. Constructed from high-tenacity polyester yarns, the material handles all the high-pressure and tensile loads for the hose.

Thermoplastic polyurethane (PU) covers the textile reinforcement inside and out via an extrusion process, protecting it from abrasion damage. The PU cover also seals off the textile reinforcement from percolation.

“The textile reinforcement determines the burst pressure,” Steverlynck said.

“When a thicker yarn is plied by twisting more fibres together, the woven textile reinforcement results in an even higher pressure-capable hose.

“The Crusader layflat hose system is a lightweight and super-strong solution that is favoured for its ease of handling and ability to pump at high pressures.”

It’s no secret that high-pressure hoses need secure couplings. Crusader Hose has worked closely with the mining industry to design the Boa coupling clamp that stays on at 100 bar pressure.

“Flanged ends are securely attached using the three-section clamp which are tightened using cap screws, making it easy to refit the couplings on-site,” Steverlynck said.

“It’s also worth noting that using Boa clamps for pumping up high pit walls at pressures ranging from 15 to 40 bar provides a high safety margin.”

Crusader’s woven layflat hose is available in continuous lengths of up to 500m and diameters of up to 300mm.

With an engineering department that designs reel systems for deploying and retrieving the layflat hose, Crusader has eliminated the need for manual handling, making pipeline deployment quick and safe, whether for temporary or permanent use.

And as Crusader Hose manufactures and tests over 1500m of layflat hose daily at its factory, the company is an expert in having the optimal reel systems for diverse site conditions.

Due to the textile reinforcement, hose pressure is unaffected by the hot sun and doesn’t need to be derated due to temperature, meaning the layflat hose is also UV-stabilised.

Designed to roll up neatly and compactly, Crusader’s hoses can pack up to 4km of 300mm diameter Waterlord hose onto a single truck.

“In comparison, an equivalent amount of polypipe would require nine trucks to transport,” Steverlynck said.

“The cost savings of using layflat pipelines instead of poly can add up to significant amounts of money.”

Crusader Hose understands that mine personnel may need assistance with the installation and commissioning of pipelines, and can provide guidance on the efficient and safe handling practices of layflat hose.

“We will be assisting a large mine in the Goldfields with installing a layflat pipeline 300m up their high wall,” Steverlynck said. “We offer customer service and support across Australia.”

By creating dewatering systems that reduce risk and are easy to use, Australian-made and owned Crusader Hose is working hard to help mines improve safety and profitability, one flexible pipeline at a time.

This feature appeared in the March 2024 issue of Australian Mining.