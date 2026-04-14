Revolutionising conveyor safety in regional mining

Image: Pacific Automation

Is your conveyor safety system costing you more in downtime and maintenance than it should?

A Western Australian mine site was dealing with exactly that. Nuisance trips, unreliable detection, and a system nobody could easily maintain. After upgrading to the Smart Series across 2 km of conveyor infrastructure, they’ve recorded zero nuisance trips since commissioning, slashed maintenance overhead, and had site personnel praising the system from day one.

Read the full case study to see the exact products specified, how the system was configured, and what it could mean for your conveyor infrastructure.