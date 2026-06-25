Westgold Resources has announced the retirement of two members of its board of directors, supporting a wider strategy to “right-size” the company’s executive committee following the integration of Karora Resources back in 2024.

Gary Davison and Julius Matthys are set to step down from their respective positions from the end of June, with the pair bringing an end to a combined near-decade in Westgold’s top team. Davison joined the board in 2021, with Matthys following in 2022.

The company has described the pair as playing important roles in strengthening the business.

“Gary has made a significant and lasting contribution to Westgold’s mine design and planning capability since 2021. He has challenged and mentored a talented emerging technical team to think differently and pursue better outcomes,” Westgold chair Cheryl Edwardes AO said in a statement.

“Julius joined in 2022 and brought a strong depth of corporate expertise to Westgold.

“His experience in safety, sustainability and governance has been instrumental in supporting Westgold’s growth into an ASX100 company and has helped establish strong foundations for the next stage of the company’s evolution in these business-critical areas,” she said.

Both Davison and Matthys leave, the company said, with the sincere appreciation and best wishes of the board.

It’s understood Westgold retains a strong and experienced six-member board to guide the company through its next phase of growth.

The company’s operations comprise four mining hubs, with combined processing capacity of around six million tonnes per year across the Murchison and Southern Goldfields in Western Australia.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.