Results confirm strength of Yangibana

The Yangibana camp. Image: Hastings Technology Metals

High-grade niobium, rare earth and hafnium-rich zircon has been confirmed from rock chip results at Hasting’s Yangibana project in Western Australia.

The recent works were undertaken at the site’s planned Bald Hill pit, throughout an area of around 80 hectares.

Having recently been confirmed as a multi-commodity prospect by Hastings, chief geologist Louis Schürmann said the project’s future is bright.

“The success of the geological mapping and rock chip sampling to the east of the current Bald Hill pit underscores the multi-commodity exploration potential that remains within the Yangibana project,” Schürmann said.

“Further mapping and sampling preparations are underway as a prelude to drilling at this prospect.

“Hastings is committed to expanding the portfolio of minerals we aim to produce with the confirmation of anomalous niobium, zirconium and hafnium concentrations associated with rare earth mineralisation demonstrating our commitment to realise greater value from the Yangibana project.”

Niobium is a technology-critical metal with major uses in making steel lighter and stronger, high-tech alloys and faster recharging of lithium-ion batteries. Around 90 per cent of global production is centred on Brazil, with Hastings committed to developing a new supply chain from Australia.

Hafnium is a critical metal with applications in aerospace, defence, and energy technologies. Zircon is the primary source of all hafnium. Zirconium and hafnium are contained in zircon at a ratio of about 50 to one.

With current exploration and updated mineral resource estimates, Hastings said there is potential for life of mine and product extensions.

The company is confident an updated mineral resource estimate will be available by September, set to include ferrocolumbite, zircon, and hafnium in addition to rare earths.

