Results confirm metal pathway ahead for Latrobe Magnesium

Latrobe Magnesium’s first sustainable magnesium oxide produced and bagged at its demonstration plant in Hazelwood North, Victoria. Image: LMG

Latrobe Magnesium has taken a key step towards commercial magnesium production, delivering high-grade magnesium oxide (MgO) from its Hazelwood North demonstration plant in Victoria.

The company announced it had produced approximately 20 tonnes of MgO over a two-week period of continuous operations at the Latrobe Valley facility, with assay results confirming the material meets its targeted quality specifications.

X-ray diffraction (XRD) analysis showed magnesium compounds at around 90 per cent, alongside calcium oxide (CaO) at 5 per cent and calcium chloride (CaCl₂) at 5.5 per cent.

Latrobe Magnesium said the results validate the performance of its patented hydrometallurgical process and provide confidence to progress to the next phase of development – magnesium metal production.

“With minor adjustments, the demonstration plant has the capacity to produce MgO with concentrations above 95 per cent,” the company said.

The presence of CaO is expected to provide an operational benefit, as it is used in briquettes during the reduction stage of magnesium metal production, potentially lowering consumable costs. The company also noted calcium chloride can be removed through process optimisation, which will be implemented during the next phase of plant operations.

Latrobe Magnesium said previous CSIRO test work using Mg compounds of approximately 94 per cent purity showed no adverse impact on magnesium metal recovery or quality, further supporting the transition to metal production.

Following the successful campaign, the demonstration plant has entered a planned shutdown, with personnel shifting focus to the installation and commissioning of the magnesium metal production component.

The company is targeting completion of remaining works and a plant restart after mid-2026, with first magnesium metal production expected in the second half of calendar year 2026.

The milestone builds on growing international recognition for Latrobe Magnesium, including a Letter of Interest from the Export–Import Bank of the United States under the US–Australia critical minerals framework.

The support positions the company among a select group of Australian developers considered strategically important to allied critical minerals supply chains.

Read more: US interest builds for Latrobe Magnesium

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