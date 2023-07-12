Resourcing Tomorrow 2023 ready to roll

Taking place in London from November 28–30, the Resourcing Tomorrow conference has launched its 2023 program and speaker lineup.

The conference will bring together experts from across the mining industry to provide key insight into the path towards a greener future. It will feature three simultaneous theatres covering the entire mining value chain, offering insightful discussions, inspiring keynote presentations, and actionable takeaways.

Topics explored include the energy transition, decarbonisation, the circular economy, machine learning, AI, automation and digitalisation, among others.

“Resourcing Tomorrow is a world-class event in London and a must-attend for anyone doing business in the mining, energy and resources sector,” Resourcing Tomorrow and Mines and Money managing director Alex Grose said.

“You can expect to see over a hundred junior mining companies on the cusp of their next big discovery, and as we embrace the energy transition, ESG and decarbonisation, we are delighted to have strong engagement from the mid-tiers and majors, alongside government representation.

“In fact, the whole mining value chain will be represented at the event, as we all learn and collaborate, working together to shape the future of our industry.”

Speakers at the conference include Greg Brouwer, general manager, technology and innovation, Teck Resources, Canadian businessman, Frank Giustra, Rio Tinto’s chairman, Dominic Barton, René Aguilar, vice president of sustainability and corporate affairs, Antofagasta and Bill Cobb, vice president and chief sustainability officer, Freeport McMoRan.

Register for the Resourcing Tomorrow conference at the Resourcing Tomorrow website.