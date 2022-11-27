Your new local vehicle rental company in WA

The backing of the WA owned AUS Fleet Solutions (AFS) group has seen Europcar’s presence expand drastically across WA. Customers know what Europcar offers but it’s the added value of AFS that makes Europcar WA the state’s premier vehicle rental company.

For over 40 years the business now known as AFS has been providing vehicle hire to WA’s mining and commercial sectors as well as to holiday makers and other retail customers.

Its 3000 plus vehicle fleet of cars, utes, trucks, buses, 4wd’s and even hybrids give customers options to suit any requirement. When customers need industry specified vehicle accessories, AFS dedicated workshops can service any request.

AFS works with mining companies to custom fit mine spec equipped vehicles to suit industry standards. Beyond mining, AFS works with contractors, local businesses, and government organisations to ensure their fleet requirements are met.

AFS also provides vehicles to suit holiday makers and general retail along with moving trucks and vans to assist with transport and relocation. With 16 locations from the Pilbara to the Goldfields, Metro, and the Southwest, AFS coverage means greater support across WA for its customers.

Being a locally owned and operated business, the company’s knowledge of WA is unrivalled, giving customers benefits from its expertise.

Whilst AFS primary service is vehicle hire, the company also offers mechanical servicing, smash repairs, leasing, used vehicles and 4wd accessories, giving customers access to everything automotive they need in one place.

Across all branches the company have AUS Mechanical Services (AMS) workshops to repair and maintain vehicles.

These workshops and the experienced technicians that run them ensure the ultimate safety and reliability across their fleet. Their capabilities extend to servicing small cars through to large trucks, making the operation valuable to any business.

AMS purpose designed workshops are fully equipped to fit tyres, service windscreens, detail vehicles and service most general vehicle problems. AMS provides flexible fleet servicing and are an authorised provider for many fleet leasing management companies.

AMS can even provide a like for like replacement vehicle whilst yours is being serviced, because the company knows your operation never stops.

AFS state-of-the-art panel and paint facility called AUS Smash Repairs (ASR) provides on demand repairs for damaged vehicles. ASR is one of the only smash repairs in WA with equipment capable of 4wd chassis straightening and realignment services using a 4WD-capable auto robot straightening bench with dedicated 4WD jigs.

Its workshop houses a 14m long high roof paint booth which is one of only a few in WA that accommodates large trucks. ASR also has a flatbed wrap around aligner capable of pulling up to 10 tonnes.

The company can provide windscreen replacement and static or dynamic re calibration for windscreens on premises. Plus, they provide like-for-like vehicle replacement, quote services and are insurance work approved.

ASR is also an authorised and preferred fleet repairer to major fleet companies, a Car Craft approved repairer and MTA member. With so many capabilities and years of experience it’s no wonder ASR is trusted by so many large clients around WA.

AUS Vehicle Leasing (AVL) is AFS group’s custom leasing division that provides a complete lifecycle leasing model from vehicle purchase, to allocation, build and accessories, support, maintenance, repairs and vehicle disposal.

Europcar’s strong buying power gives AVL the capabilities to avoid lengthy wait times, reduce costs and offer a wider selection of vehicles to customers. If customers need vehicle fitments the vehicle leasing team can fit faster and provide access to a wide range of mine spec and industry required accessories.

Having multiple locations across the state, AVL provides businesses with on demand vehicle support when required. Utilising its own smash repairs helps customers to avoid any unnecessary markups and reduces excess fair wear and tear, plus the leasee also has the option to manage their own servicing if they choose.

When it comes time to dispose of the vehicle, having their own vehicle sales gives the business flexibility to set their own residual values tailored to the specific use of the vehicle. AVL tailor vehicle leasing to each individual, and customers appreciate the service and flexibility around managing and operating their lease.

AFS group also provides 4wd accessory fitments with their 4×4 equipment store, AUS 4WD Equipment. Not only do they provide retail fit-ups and quality 4×4 camping equipment for private owners, but they also build for commercial requirements with car dealerships and other commercial business utilising their services.

AUS 4WD Equipment offers quality 4wd accessories, outstanding product knowledge, plus having a large workshop and dedicated fitters mean they can fit sooner than most 4wd stores. AUS 4WD Equipment are a major dealer of quality TJM accessories but can also source other 4×4 brands if requested.

When vehicles reach the end of their rental life, they are thoroughly reconditioned and offered for sale in their used vehicle sales dealership AUS Vehicle Sales (AVS).

AVS stocks a wide range of used vehicles from small cars through to large trucks. AVS makes buying and selling a vehicle simple and can also provide another leasing option for customers outside of buying new vehicles. Their vehicle sales yard offers friendly service, competitive prices and great finance rates.

The goal at AFS is to offer customers a complete fleet solutions package that has everything they need in one place.

The AFS difference lies in their range of capabilities, safety and service standards, vehicle range, industry expertise and location coverage. Having the global backing of Europcar only provides their customers more benefits across the Europcar WA network.

The next time you think of fleet, think AUS Fleet Solutions, the one stop shop for fleet solutions across WA.