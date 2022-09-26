Webinar: Converting digital strategy into operator-led digital execution

Identifying the right data and executing against the right insights is the key to improved mine productivity & profitability.

With operational costs rapidly increasing due to inflation, rising wages, plus poorer ore quality and availability, it is imperative that miners figure out better and more efficient ways to extract and leverage useful insights from the data they are collecting.

Using Data to Reduce the Performance Gap is a free industry webinar that will discuss the data requirements associated with identifying accurate and actionable insights, and how to turn digital strategy into operational initiatives that are capable of delivering tangible productivity and efficiency improvements.

The session is run by Decoda, a leader in continuous productivity improvement who has partnered with some of the largest miners globally to give them more clarity, visibility, and operational uplift through the implementation of a systematised approach to the link between digital initiatives and mining operational optimisation.

Register to attend here: Webinar registration