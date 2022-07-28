VHF TETRA now available to enhance mining communications

Sepura has extended its critical communications portfolio with VHF TETRA radios, providing a solution for mining users in challenging environments. VHF TETRA extends coverage in complex underground networks and remote, expansive outdoor environments.

Sepura’s new VHF TETRA solution combines the reliability and security of TETRA with the powerful audio processing of the SC Series radios. Now available in VHF frequency bands, providing extended coverage in expansive outdoor environments and underground locations.

Combined with Sepura’s extensive suite of applications, wireless programming and audio accessories, mining organisations can trust Sepura’s radios to keep staff safe and operations moving.

Recognised by the industry as providing outstanding solutions for mining, Sepura’s solutions are trusted by mining organisations across Australia to support their operations.

Visit www.sepura.com for more information.