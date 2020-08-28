Ventilation blinds for Queensland Rail

Image: Minprovise.

Queensland Rail’s network includes many historical assets requiring ongoing maintenance and upgrade.

In 2017, the 125-year-old Kuranda scenic railway line was undergoing a program where expired railway sleepers were been replaced. While in 2019, as part of the Toowoomba Range clearance upgrade, the floor of the 153-year-old Victoria Tunnel was lowered to allow transport of containerized freight.

Read the case study below to find out how Minprovise used ventilation blinds to create a safer work environment.

