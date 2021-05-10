Understanding your long-term vision for tailings management

Tailings are unavoidable in the mining industry, but that does not mean they have to be a hassle.

Thickeners and filter presses offer producers the ability to manage their tailings storage facility (TSF) size and environmental impact easier with the potential to create a saleable product, as well as generate clean, recyclable process water.

There are capital and operational costs associated with ponds along with risks. Social and environmental impacts from impoundment failure are real and should weigh heavily into any risk analysis. It is our industry’s obligation to reduce these risks as much as possible.

