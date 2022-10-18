Ultra-bright tower lights for machine status

Tower lights, beacons, and sirens offer 360° visual and audible signalling for the various states of a machines operation. Signalling devices alert operators to faults, enabling them to rectify problems more quickly or to start a machine more safely.

Introducing Harmony XVU- Ø 60 mm modular tower lights

The reliable Harmony XVU range of Ø 60 mm tower lights and sounders offers multiple lighting pattern, mounting flexibility, modern aesthetics and unrivalled brightness, enabling greater visibility of machine status.

The Harmony XVU modular range of tower lights are 360° pilot lights and commonly used signalling product offering Simple adaptation to your applications (audible and visible) such as machine tools, material handling, packaging, electronic equipment and automotive.

These tower lights are visual and audible signalling units that comes with a combination of innovative features, high performance and simplicity.

Harmony XVU deliver superior brightness, homogeneity and ergonomic

More flexible in design and bring you operation efficient:

Modular design that is stackable up to 5 units, 6 colours and 5 light patterns

Audible alarms and voice modules available

Using long lasting LEDs and state-of-the art diffuser design make light dispersion

homogenously and improved luminosity and aesthetics.

Simplify wiring by innovation:

Innovative pulse signal control modules simplify wiring and achieve cost-effectiveness

Pulse signal control module makes complex signalling applications easy to implement

Simplified installation, easy maintenance, and direct connection to PLC.

Simple to stock and easy to use:

Common lens modules for both DC and AC application make stock inventory more easy

Hassle free when use same lens but different base unit to achieve DC and AC applications.

Features:

Conformity with IEC, UL, and CSA standards, as well as CE and CCC marking

IP65 and IP54 protection ratings for sounders

Ultra-bright LED with 360° visibility

6 colors with 4 light patterns: steady, flashing, blinking, and rotating

4 mounting styles: flexible, wall, pole, or direct mounting

Common light modules for AC and DC power

Sound and voice modules.

Explore the range available at Schneider Electric industrial automation distributors here.