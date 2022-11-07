Thejo’s Hercules Dynamaxx Impact Cradle

Dynamaxx Impact Cradle features a patented garland-form bed integrated with a rugged steel frame, which ensures full surface contact with the conveyor belt and provides uniform support across the impact area.

The garland cradle is mounted on multiple dampeners that are specially designed to absorb heavy loads and allow multi-axis motion of the bed to diffuse the impact load quickly and efficiently.

The unique garland form of the cradle maintains the natural trough profile of the belt, which helps to maintain relatively lower stress on the belt, avoiding any pinch point. Continuous support at the skirt area prevents material spillage when installed along with skirt sealings.

This product showcase appeared in the November issue of Australian Mining.