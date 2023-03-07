The Wisdom 6A miners cap lamp shines the way

The Wisdom 6A cordless LED cap lamp from Perfect Image is a water resistant, USB rechargeable unit that has a nickel adjustable bracket and is powered by 2 x Panasonic 3.5-volt Li-ion batteries.

The lamp is ATEX ia Ma and IECEx Ex ia Ma certified and features both a high (240 lumens) and low (50 lumens) lighting mode.

It’s rated capacity is 7000 maH and has a high beam distance of 220 meters and low beam distance of 85 meters.

The lamp’s run time is 13 hours in high mode and 60 hours in low mode with a battery lifecycle of 1200 cycles, a charge time of 5.5 hours and a weight of only 169 grams.

