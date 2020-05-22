The real value of digital transformation for mining and metals companies

Mining, metals and materials companies have increased their investment in automation and technological innovation by embracing new opportunities to improve productivity.

Today, some of them are starting to look at adopting a digital transformation strategy, which will revolutionise how these companies operate.

The abundant and growing quantity of real-time operational data and events collected opens the door for improvements across the entire organisation instead of only specific areas.

Fill in the form below to join us for this webinar and learn how to put strategy into action, with digital transformation as the guiding path towards operational excellence.