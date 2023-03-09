Superior wear resistance across the wear liner range

The attributes of both rubber and ceramic wear liners are well known in the industry today. Rubber wear liners provide excellent abrasion resistance and impact resistance for various applications in the mining and mineral processing industry.

Traditional ceramic liners provide an even higher level of wear resistance, albeit at the expense of impact resistance

Tega Losugen, Australia’s range of Aggression wear liners, are widely used across various applications in mining processing. Its state-of-the-art water cutting services ensure tolerance precision across its rubber liner range including a recent reline of a nine tonne conical trunnion at a nickel mine in Western Australia.

The unique peek-a-boo range wear indicators on the Aggression rubber liners provide a visual reminder when assessing liner wear, and ensures the timely replacement of the liner, mitigating damage on the liner housing.

The newly developed Aggression Prime rubber liner compound is the next generation of wear materials, offering the ultimate in all-round durability of a ceramic liner, with the improved handling and the impact load absorption of a rubber liner.

Preliminary test results show an improvement of up to 500 per cent in abrasion resistance, an increase in tensile strength of 40 per cent and an increased tear strength of approximately 50 per cent.

The Aggression Prime liner is part of Tega’s extensive Aggression Wear Liner range which also features rubber, ceramic and UHWMPE wear liners in a range of sized to suit requirements.

To find out more about Tega Losugen Australia’s full range of wear-resistant liners contact the office on 08 9414 7922, to discuss requirements for your business, or visit the Tega website.