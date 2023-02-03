When your pit needs dewatering, turn to the water logistics experts. Turn to Crusader Hose.

The rapid in-pit dewatering system is able to pump large volumes up high pit walls requiring no anchoring at the top of the pit. This is unlike poly which tends to slide down.



To deploy flexible pipeline down into the pit easily, look to the Crusader Hose Turntable. For relocating the pipeline, our Hamersley Reel System quickly does the job with minimal operators.



The Waterlord layflat hose in continuous lengths of up to 200 m is manufactured for Australian mining conditions and handles high pressures, additionally the couplings and clamps from Crusader Hose are tested and guaranteed to hold securely.



Reusable and easily stored, the layflat hose dewatering system leaves no environmental footprint behind.



Crusader Hose has been manufacturing layflat hose for over 37 years and also fabricates reeling systems to keep mines profitable. The team at Crusader Hose understand the need for operational efficiency in mine dewatering and for reliable, easy-to-use equipment to support worker safety compliance.



Contact the Crusader Hose team for large-diameter layflat hose and reel systems to achieve safety, profitability and sustainability objectives on site.

This product showcase appeared in the February 2023 issue of Australian Mining.