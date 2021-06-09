Truflo Pumps’ underground mining jumbo dewatering pump

This achievement in underground mine dewatering technology is specifically designed to embrace Truflo Pumps’ many benefits and superior engineering.

Cost savings of up to 80 per cent are common using the Jumbo pumps, compared with a conventional eight- or 20-kilowatt submersible face pump.

Maintenance is also fast, simple and low cost. With discharge head pressure up to 75 metres and flow rates out to 14 litres per second this is a high-performance compact pump.

With a rapid automatic priming system to provide simple, fast and safe operation, Jumbo pumps are fitted with a true “run dry” seal, which is not lubricated by the fluid pumped.

It is an Australian product which has seen consistent development with rapidly growing international appeal and utilisation.

