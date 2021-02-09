Latest News Collect and monitor data with ifm’s Sensor2Cloud

Forged from the elements themselves, Truflo Pumping Systems’ explosion proof submersible pumps boast superior design, advanced engineering and precision manufacturing to provide new levels of dewater performance.

Available in six configurations, the Truflo Pumps explosion proof submersible pump series produces solutions to a wide range of dewatering needs from general transfer applications to critical high flow high head challenges.

These features include an IECEx Certificate of Conformity for explosive atmospheres for flameproof levels, robust long-lasting build components, double upper and lower mechanical seals in oil lubricated reservoirs, superior wear resistance and longevity and an integrated cooling system.

Truflo’s explosive proof submersible pump units provide a capable, highly trusted solution to underground coal mining challenges.