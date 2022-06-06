Thejo’s TEZ steel cord splice/repair kits

Thejo offers belt splicing repair kits for fabric and steel cord conveyor belting. The kits are available for abrasion resistant, heat resistant and fire-retardant grades of belt conveyors.

Thejo’s steel cord belt splice/repair kits align with standards specified under DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) 22131 part 4. Quality of splice material plays a major role in splice life; hence the production is subject to very stringent quality controls, inspections and testing. Customised splice and repair materials can be specifically formulated to match belting from various global suppliers.

Each splice kit contains top and bottom cover rubbers, inter cord strips, bonder tapes, steel cord splice cement, release fabric and silicon paper.

This product showcase appeared in the June issue of Australian Mining.