Schmersal presents smallest electronic solenoid interlock in the world

Available soon from Control Logic, the AZM40 by Schmersal is the smallest electronic solenoid interlock in the world with dimensions of 119.5x40x20 millimetres.

It is especially suitable for small safety doors and flaps which do not close at 90 degrees or those that open upwards to a 45-degree angle thanks to its 180-degree flexible actuator.

Despite its compact size, the AZM40 has a powerful 2000 Newton interlocking force, in addition to its integrated RFID (radio frequency identification) technology for increased tamper protection.

Even in the event of a power cut, the AZM40 retains its current position to ensure safe operation whatever the status of the machine is and remains safely locked.

Another advantage of the bistable principle is the consistently low energy consumption, as the interlock only requires power when the door is to be locked or unlocked.

It features optimised symmetrical mounting on 40mm profiles that can be bolted on either side, with LEDs visible from three sides.

For applications with personnel protection (interlock monitored), the safety outputs area switched on when the safety door is closed and the interlock locked.

The AZMB40B model (actuator monitored) can be used for applications with process protection. In this variant, the safety outputs are actuated as soon as the safety door is closed.