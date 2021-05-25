Reliable and accurate conveyor belt measurement

LaseBVC is a high precise 3D-Laser measurement system that measures the bulk volume on a conveyor belt.

Due to the robust design of the components, the LASE application knowhow and the specific application software, the product is the most comprehensive available in the market.

A 2D-Laser scanner is mounted above the conveyor belt to generate a 3D profile of the material as it moves through. LASE BVC application software calculates the volume flow precisely and can handle up to four simultaneous operations.

With the use of high-resolution laser scanners and a scan rate of up to 50 scans per second, the material can be measured in high resolution, even with high belt speed. The system can be commissioned and maintained intuitively with user-friendly dialogue control and configuration wizards.