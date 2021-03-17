Pfannenberg multifunctional LED lights of the PYRA series

Available to order from Control Logic, Pfannenberg’s PYRA series lighting series has been expanded to include modern LED technology.

The PYRA LED series is equipped with modern LED technology, available as RGB, single and traffic lights to offer flexible and versatile signaling options and operating modes for industrial applications in the field of information and warning.

The RGB version offers a wide range of RGB colours and can be visualise the desired status with just one device.

The range is available with or without sounder and can be set for brightness and time sequences for various combinations.

In addition, the PYRA LED lights can be flush-mounted which can be easily integrated into existing machine and plant design, while providing full 360 degree visibility.

The ‘traffic light’ version can be ordered fully assembled or combined as desired and is available either with 2 or 3-stage LED modules.

Suitable for a wide range of applications including machine and plant operation, in intralogistics and material handling, for status information of machines, rooms and /or areas for access control.