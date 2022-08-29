PAC H centrifugal pumps are reducing on-site downtime

High head centrifugal pumps are very important in mines and the new centrifugal Atlas Copco PAC H range may just be the solution, a high pressure application reducing downtime, prolonging lifespan and saving on operational costs.

Mine water needs to be pumped to the surface with a large centrifugal pumping system, offering low and high pressure. This process keeps the working area free from deep water, helping miners stay safe while protecting equipment, which improves productivity.

The PAC H range is a centrifugal pump that can handle liquids containing solids up to 89mm in size, making it suitable in industrial applications such as water transfer in the oil and gas sector, quarrying and surface mining, construction, and municipal applications.

The key benefits of Atlas Copco’s PAC H range are:

Protected seals – the exclusive closed impeller is equipped with deflector vanes that keep the mechanical seal clean and free of detritus. This unique hydraulic design helps the mechanical seal last three times longer

High performance and robustness – the PAC H range can reach up to 139 metres in head, with a capacity of up to 1400 m3/h, and can handle solids up to 89mm

Servicing cost reductions and time savings – the PAC H series pump helps customers reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) by up to 30%. Features like the Atlas Copco hinge kit, semi-cartridge seal design, bolted wear plate and link belts mean that the wear components can be serviced and replaced without dismantling the pump

Compact design – the compact PC H range offers dimensions up to 30% smaller than pumps working on similar applications, meaning that 10 units can be loaded on a 13-metre truck.

Atlas Copco’s high head series is rising to new heights in flow.

Please visit here for more information on the PAC H range.