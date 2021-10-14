Neousys in-vehicle computer with SuperCAP UPS prevents data loss

Neousys Technology has announced that the rugged in-vehicle Nuvo-7000VTC series computer, powered by Intel 9th/ 8th-Gen Core i processor with up to 8-core/ 8-thread architecture and 64GB DDR4 memory is available in three variants.

The Nuvo-7100VTC comes with hot-swappable 2.5” HDD/ SSD tray, while Nuvo-7200VTC has a single PCIe expansion slot and the unique Nuvo-7250VTC comes with a power backup module.

Designed for off-highway truck applications, they can withstand extreme deployment conditions to bring mining into the digital age with its unique features.

Acting as an onboard gateway or controller, it allows operators to manage and operate an off-highway truck remotely while offering more productivity, sustainability and safety to the mining industry.

Of the three VTC variants, the Nuvo-7250VTC stands out with the incorporation of Neousys’ patented intelligent SuperCAP UPS power backup module.

With a lifespan of up to 10 years, the Nuvo-7250VTC’s SuperCAP UPS can effectively prevent hardware damage and data loss by sustaining the system through a proper shutdown process during unforeseen power outages.

The Neousys SuperCAP configuration software monitors system power consumption and maximises the back-up and shut down time.

Providing additional 2500 watt-second stored energy to Nuvo-7250VTC, it is suited for deployment into situations where applications may face fluctuating or unstable power supply such as in a vehicle, railway or other transportation application environments.

Offering a variety of peripherals and connections such as up to eight 802.3at PoE+ ports that can supply up to 25W to connected devices such as an IP camera, it is available with M12 (x-coded connector) or RJ45 with screw-lock mechanisms to guarantee extreme rugged connectivity in shock/ vibration environments.

Internal expansion wise, it has two M.2 and three mini-PCIe sockets with corresponding 4G/ 3G, WiFi and GPS modules for wireless communication.

With a 4G cellular module option certified to operate on a US telecommunications company network, Nuvo-7250VTC can save implementation time and cost.

The system also features isolated CAN bus for in-vehicle communication, isolated DIO for sensor/ actuator control, eight to 35V wide-range DC input with ignition power control, EN 50155/ EN 45545 compliance and is well suited for IoT-based Intelligent mining applications.

To contact Neousys Technology, please visit: https://www.neousys-tech.com/en/