LaseTVM-3D-M provides an accurate measurement system

The LaseTVM-3D-M (Motion) is a highly accurate 3D laser measurement system for automatic and dynamic measurement of truckload volumes during a passage.

The measurement system has high versatility and is used for volume measurement of various materials such as stones, sand, ore or wood products. The LaseTVM-3D-M enables dynamic measurement of the load volume without stopping the vehicle.

The laser scanners are mounted on a frame or boom in a central position above the truck lane. One laser scanner measures the transverse profile of the load, and the other laser scanner does the tracking of the truck.

The truck is measured once empty and once full (which measurement takes place first depends on the process). The difference between the full and empty truck measurements gives the exact loading volume.

