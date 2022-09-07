Innovative hose reeling system from Crusader Hose

Crusader Hose has developed an innovative hose reeling system to manage large-diameter flexible layflat hose.



The Bayswater Mobile Hose Crate 1600 reeling system is ready to assist in handling temporary, flexible pipelines, making it ideal for progressive mining companies eager to embrace the many benefits of layflat hose technology.

Fabricated for the rapid deployment and retrieval of layflat hose, this reeling system has two off 1600 mm diameter reels mounted within a crate, with each independent reel able to handle up to 100 m of 8″ hose and accommodates 200 m capacity per crate.

The power pack-equipped trailer-mounted designed Bayswater 1600 has quick-connect couplers and free-spool capability.

Crusader Hose has been manufacturing layflat hose for over 36 years and, in consultation with industry, knows reliable reeling systems reduce the required workforce and assist in supporting OHS obligations.

For reliable mine dewatering solutions, turn to Crusader Hose, Australian Made in Victoria.

This product showcase appeared in the September issue of Australian Mining.