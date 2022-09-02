How SF6-free technology supports more sustainable mining

ABB is electrifying the world in a sustainable way, and since 2015 the company has brought to market proven SF6-free technology, empowering customers in the mining industry to make greener choices.

In a world of evolving regulations and standards, the demand for space-saving electrical solutions like compact switchgear is growing.

The only problem, traditional SF6 gas used in switchgear, although very reliable, is a potent greenhouse gas.

But with ABB, going green has never been easier.

The company has developed a pioneering gas mixture that reduces the potential for global warming by almost 100 percent.

ABB is the first company to offer an alternative eco-friendly gas, and have the most complete eco gas insulated switchgear (GIS) portfolio on the market, with ratings from 12 to 40.5 kV, covering both primary and secondary distribution.

More than 9,000 SF 6 -free switchgear units have been installed with Dry Air (12 kV) or AirPlus technology worldwide.

Sectors such as mining are moving to decarbonise their electrical networks, and are looking closely at alternative and greener sources of energy.

While the supply is green, it is essential to make sure that mining equipment is equally environmentally friendly.

No other segment relies so much on a long and maintenance-free lifecycle. ABB is aware of this industry requirement and has undertaken to make it as easy as possible for its customers to transition into green alternatives, while keeping the same benefits of traditional GIS.

In other words, the switchgear design of an ecoGIS is the same as with SF6.

Compared to other solutions on the market, ABB’s safe, low-pressure design, has similar dielectric insulation benefits and the footprint of SF6 switchgear.

The condition of primary and secondary AirPlus switchgear pilots have been thoroughly tested, with gas samples recorded and analysed.

The test results are positive, confirming ABB’s expectations that there are no performance issues, no deterioration of the gas, or of the material of the panels.

A further benefit is the ABB GIS solutions are sealed for life and do not require on-site gas handling.

Since gas handling is similar to that of SF6, no additional training or certifications are needed, making operations safer and easier.

Considering electricity distribution systems have a lifespan of 30 to 40 years, ABB understand that customers want to maximise the value of their installations. It’s why ABB have been working hard to make it easy for customers to make greener choices.

With the EcoGIS portfolio, ABB are proud to be helping utilities, industries, mining and infrastructure customers, make the transition to SF6-free technology, and significantly reduce their carbon footprints in energy distribution.

It is not possible to simply replace SF6 with AirPlus or Dry Air in your current switchgear, because different gases do not behave the same way.

However, ABB has released the world’s first switchgear that allows customers to switch to a green insulation gas at any point in the switchgear’s lifetime.

PrimeGear ZX0 and ZX2 AirPlus are available with SF6 or eco-efficient gas mixtures Dry Air or AirPlus, an eco-efficient gas mixture with a global warming potential of less than one.

And it is also available with an optional eco-ready panel, enabling customers to choose SF6 insulation and easily switch to AirPlus or Dry Air in the future.

A digital solution provides insights on the switchgear’s health, whether cloud-based or on-site. Current voltage sensors, remote monitoring, and diagnostics features, make installation and commissioning quicker and easier, and also help customers to monitor their switchgear operations.

ABB understand that for over 50 years SF6 has been the traditional gas used in switchgear, and that it is not easy to transition to newer environmentally-friendly gases.

ABB are convinced that we found the best alternative, and it is the only possible solution for the mining sector to sustain high reliability, as well as meet forthcoming sustainability commitments.

When ABB developed SF6-free technology, the company decided that the benefit for society was too important to have a monopoly on the technology, and so they released the basic patents to be used by industry organisations and for free.

Substantial environmental benefits across the mining industry will be achieved if companies decide to make electricity distribution greener by flicking the switch on SF6.

This white paper offers invaluable advice on how to best plan and prepare for a more certain future for your medium voltage switchgear projects.