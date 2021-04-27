High energy dual signal line and power supply in one device

Available from Control Logic is a high energy dual single line and power supply surge protector from Novaris.

A high energy pluggable device, the Novaris ‘SL4’ and ‘SLC’ surge protection units has a 20KA protection making it suitable for PLCs (programmable logic controllers), fire and security systems, telecommunications, telemetry, railway signalling, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) and more.

The SL4 is built with two balanced pair signal circuits while the SLC has a built-in 10Amp power supply circuit rated at 10Amp 24VDC in the one device.

Protect up to 150 volts DC (direct current) depending on the model chosen, including support for RS485 or RS422 serial communications for very sensitive devices or where the location is extremely susceptible to lightning strikes.

In the event of excessive surge current, the signal line protectors are equipped with protection fuses and a failsafe design with a red indicator to alert for replacement.

The pluggable design allows for easy removal and replacement, with gold plated connectors to ensure very low resistance between surge protector modules and din rail base.

Measuring only 12 millimetres wide, the Novaris 20KA surge protector is easy to install whilst providing the highest protection for lightning strikes of critical systems.­