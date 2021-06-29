Fluke ii910 precision acoustic imager – The invisible threat…now you can see

Tired of spending too much time detecting partial discharge? Engineered to locate partial discharge, corona discharge as well as gas and vacuum leaks, the Fluke ii910 Precision Acoustic Imager is the device you need.

The Fluke ii910 acoustic imaging camera’s ground-breaking technology makes it a cost efficient, safe, effective, and comfortable tool for teams who inspect and maintain power distribution and industrial high voltage equipment.

The Fluke ii910 is designed so that anyone can use it with little to no training. Simply turn on the device with one button, select your frequency range, or let the tool do that for you, and start scanning around to immediately look for PD (partial discharge) or leaks.

Once you find a concerning image of a sound you can use the Fluke ii910 to capture a video or a photo to be used later after you have added any text annotations. If you want to know more details about a specific leak or PD, simply switch into PDQ or LeakQ mode.

Do it fast & safe!

Partial discharge is a serious issue that teams monitor every day. Whether you are scanning insulators, transformers, switch gears or high voltage powerlines you need to be sure that you spot a problem quickly and early. Partial discharge that goes unchecked can cause blackouts, fires, explosions, or even death when arc flashes occur.

Quickly scan the area or environment and get all the pictures/videos you need with the simple one button capture and large 7” touchscreen LCD.

Without cumbersome secondary cables or devices required, you have total mobility and greater flexibility to swap between detecting the leak/PD and fixing the leak/PD.

No additional tools or equipment are needed to operate the Fluke ii910. Gone are the days of wearing headphones and listening for very faint sounds or squinting at a small screen to locate issues.

Everything you need to locate issues from a distance is contained within the Fluke ii910, with no cords or other accessories hanging down and getting tangled. Simply pick it up, turn it on and start locating hidden issues.

Safety you can trust with performance you value

The Fluke ii910 Precision Acoustic Imager is the perfect tool for high voltage electricians, electrical test engineers, and grid maintenance teams that are constantly inspecting and maintaining power distribution and industrial high voltage equipment.

The Fluke ii910 makes maintaining high voltage equipment and preventing potentially catastrophic events easier and safer than ever. With the unit’s unique SoundSight technology the Fluke ii910 translates the sounds that it hears into a visual representation so that you can quickly locate problem areas on the device’s screen.

The Fluke ii910 has a high frequency range of 2-100Khz (kilohertz) to allow for the early detection of potential issues, and thereby facilitate early preventative maintenance planning.

Safety you expect with the rugged product you trust

Safety is key when working on high voltage equipment and at Fluke safety is paramount.

Due to the combination of specific microphone positions and a sophisticated algorithm the Fluke ii910 Precision Acoustic Imager can detect PD and Corona Discharge from up to 120 meters away.

This means that you can remain even further away than the required safety distance while still being effective and efficient at locating problem areas.

In addition, Fluke’s acoustic imaging technology is able to pick up reflections of sounds, so a direct line of sight is not required to locate a problem.

Now you can locate PD without ever opening a cabinet.

Learn more and book a demo at fluke.co/ii910-AM-07-21