Energy efficient 110-160kW compressors

Chicago Pneumatic’s 110-160 kilowatt (kW) hp screw compressors are designed and built to give customers that essential combination of reliability and efficiency.

Easy to install, use and service, customers can count on the fixed-speed CPF and the variable speed CPVS to produce the quality air that keeps their mine site running.

From the outside in, the compressors have a robust canopy that can withstand the hottest, dirtiest, and dustiest conditions. Looking in, the CPF and CPVS feature maintenance-free components that ensure higher uptime. Consumables with a long lifetime minimise downtime, as well as your operational costs.

Customers can extend the Chicago Pneumatic reliability and performance throughout their compressed air system by using downstream air treatment equipment such as air receiver tanks, refrigerant or desiccant dryers, line filters, oil-water separators and centralised multiple compressor controllers.

This product showcase appeared in the June issue of Australian Mining.