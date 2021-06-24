Crestron launches new meeting room solution

In today’s hybrid workforce, it is important that even the technophobe in all of us can confidently connect and collaborate with their colleagues and customers, no matter where they are located.

The Crestron Flex Mini Tabletop video conferencing solution is Crestron’s new meeting room solution for personal workspaces and small meeting rooms.

This video conferencing solution will prompt you to easily join a meeting by the push of a button and will give you the flexibility and confidence to lead or participate in your next meeting.

Crestron’s Mini Tabletop solution allows you to connect over Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, Google Hangouts and other video conferencing platforms, ensuring that you can connect to your team and customers.

With Crestron’s easy video conferencing solutions, there is no time lost or embarrassment as you connect, simply touch the join button and connect with your colleagues and customers.

The Crestron Flex Mini Tabletop allows everyone to be part of the meeting and have a perfect meeting experience no matter their location.