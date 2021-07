Astec has invited the world to the unveiling of its latest underground mining vehicle.

The BreakerBoss 5D is Astec’s reimagined underground productivity vehicle. Capable of moving between multiple attachments, performing multiple roles in the mine, and brimming with the latest control technology.

To learn more, register below or follow this link to receive your invite and join the event on 29th of July 2021 at 11:30am AEST (9:30am AWST).