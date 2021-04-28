Atlas Copco expands submersible dewatering pump range

Atlas Copco Power and Flow has added the WEDA L to its WEDA range of submersible dewatering pumps for drainage, sludge and slurry applications.

WEDA pumps are electric submersible dewatering pumps designed for use across multiple industries.

The range has now been enhanced with the new WEDA L, designed for slurry applications.

The WEDA L range is the most robust option in the company’s sustainable dewatering pump portfolio.

It is designed with the largest apertures in the WEDA range and can handle semi-liquid slurry mixtures including fine particles of coal, cement and water.

WEDA L is capable of handling solids up to 60 millimetres and features a high efficiency high chrome agitator to lift settled solids.

The WEDA L uses bottom side discharge with the ability to handle water of specific gravity up to 1700 kilograms per cubic metre.

Atlas Copco Power and Flow division product manager Hrishi Kulkarni said the pumps are essential dewatering solutions, with the WEDA L an attractive option for the mining and minerals processing industries.

“The WEDA pumps can handle flow rates of up to 16,500 litres per minute, with power ratings up to 54 kilowatts,” he said.

“Accordingly, they make ideal dewatering solutions across many, diverse applications within the construction, industrial, emergency and maintenance sectors. Now, our ubiquitous coverage has been highlighted by these latest additions to the range, as they make our portfolio complete.”

The WEDA range has been designed to be lighter, safer and easier to install.

According to Atlas Copco, the pumps weigh 20 per cent less than competing products, which is also ideal for rental use.

The pumps are also designed to have high corrosion resistance with improved aluminium alloys and reinforced cable entries for water leakage resistance.

Atlas Copco’s WEDA pumps are supported by a strong network of dealers and service technicians, with parts readily available.