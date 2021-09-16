Atlas Copco compact boosters amp up pressure

Atlas Copco’s Hurricane high-pressure boosters feature a versatile and efficient design that delivers maximum pressure in a compact form factor.

The Hurricane range uses modular designs that ensure they can fit a wide variety of applications, allowing two-stage boosters to be used in one stage mode to increase pressure.

The Hurricane range is with any air compressor in a feed air configuration. Models include the Hurricane B7-41 single-stage compressor that is powered by a Caterpillar C7 diesel engine.

Its small footprint fits power that is equivalent to larger and heavier units, while enabling a high pressure, gain penetration rate for drilling applications, including exploration projects and blast hole drilling.

