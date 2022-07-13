PrevenTech proves its value at Whitehaven Coal

Cummins’ remote engine monitoring system, PrevenTech, is being used to great effect at mines around the world.



Whitehaven Coal – a leading Australian producer of high quality export coal – is achieving significant benefits through implementation of PrevenTech, a real-time digital monitoring and reporting system that helps mines avoid unplanned downtime, reduces production costs, and improves maintenance and service planning.

The system is being used at Whitehaven’s newest and largest open cut mine, at Maules Creek in the NSW Gunnedah Basin, which has production approval for 13 Mt run-of-mine coal per annum. The Whitehaven fleets at Tarrawonga and Werris Creek mines, which have 3 Mt per annum and 2.5 Mt per annum production approvals respectively, are also being connected to PrevenTech.

All up, close to 100 Cummins engines in haul trucks and excavators will have PrevenTech connection at the three Whitehaven mines which are producing premium, low ash thermal coal and metallurgical coal for export to customers across SE and NE Asia.

PrevenTech works by applying connectivity, algorithms and analytics to a machine’s engine hardware, helping a mine identify and diagnose issues faster and more accurately. It works with Internet of Things (IoT) technology and global security standards.

Alerts and recommendations are sent to the customer by the Cummins Care team via email, phone and a web-based customer dashboard. The system also increases technician safety and efficiency by viewing live engine data remotely without the need for technician/engine interaction.

At the time of writing, 56 engines across Whitehaven’s three mines had PrevenTech connection.

Maintenance manager Mark Irwin saw PrevenTech as a “logical step” for integration in the fleet while the system was being trialled at Maules Creek.

“During the trial period we only had 10 engines connected but still prevented a couple of potentially major downtime events. The machines were diagnosed and then repaired in a short period so as not to interrupt production,” he reveals.

“Anything that helps us trend data and get ahead of issues is important,” he said. “We’ve gone from looking in the rear view mirror to learn from the past, to looking forward and making informed decisions with the real time data we’re getting from PrevenTech.

“In other words, we’re now being more proactive, and less reactive, with our maintenance practices and that means reduced operational and maintenance costs.”

He gives one example of PrevenTech pinpointing several turbocharger failures caused by hot shutdowns. The operators were made aware of the issue and could see a practical example of the need to follow correct shutdown procedures.

He says it’s important to be proactive with trend data because it’s the interpretation and action that makes data useful. For example, if one truck in the fleet is seen with higher fuel consumption than the others, then that truck needs to be brought in to determine the cause.

There may be an issue with one component over a number of trucks, so maintenance guidelines need to be revised to reflect the impact of that component in terms of downtime, life expectancy and cost.

“PrevenTech paves the way for smarter, more efﬁcient practices,” Jason Linke, Cummins South Pacific mining business manager said. “It gives deeper, actionable insights around the health of Cummins engines for customer peace of mind and total cost of ownership savings.”

He points out that another important element of PrevenTech is the ability to integrate it with Cummins’ FleetguardFIT, or filtration intelligence technology, which monitors oil, air and fuel filters as well as oil conditions. This allows Cummins to report on the condition of oil and engine filters on mining equipment, thus reducing reliance on standardised maintenance schedules and minimising unnecessary costs.

Customers have reported extended filter servicing intervals – for example, 500 hours to 2000 hours – by combining PrevenTech with FleetguardFIT.

PrevenTech solutions also enhance Cummins’ service and support capabilities across other market segments, including oil and gas, rail and marine.