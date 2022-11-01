DINGO has announced the release of intelligence, the first evolution of asset health data, powered by Trakka.

intelligence allows users at any level of an organisation to visualise and investigate their asset health data using a selection of out-of-the-box and easy-to-use reports.

The app was born from a desire to meet client and prospect expectations.

“Trakka is evolving from a desktop offering to become available from different devices in all environments, beginning with our first, browser-based app release, intelligence,” DINGO chief executive officer Paul Higgins said.

While Trakka provides a comprehensive repository of data, this intuitive new software application allows those who are time poor to see and report on the big picture instantly.

Interactive and up-to-date reports can be generated quickly without internal upkeep, capacity, or specialised skills. This software is uniquely positioned to analyse, interpret, and translate Trakka data including work management items, activity, KPI’s and finance.

This agile app allows customers like this maintenance superintendent at a top gold miner to save time.

“Before intelligence I had to trawl heaps of data to get to the info that allowed me to have the pointy conversations,” DINGO senior product manager Tom Mulherin said.

“Don’t waste time wrangling spreadsheets, let us handle the report-building to give you the power of intelligence – instantly.”

DINGO’s customer facing teams collaborate and work with Trakka users daily. It became apparent that we could make our customers’ day-to-day lives easier by addressing the need for a cost effective and simple reporting tool that didn’t require additional set-up or complicated data wrangling. In consultation with key customers, several DINGO teams have developed an agile resource that has begun rolling out.

“intelligence is a big improvement (on our previous reporting capabilities),” the senior asset health specialist at one of the world’s largest gold producers said. “It’s a great start. We are looking forward to the improvements and modifications.”

The first iteration of intelligence was released with 5 standard and 3 premium reports, the total number of reports available quickly growing to 10, with more to come. New reports will be prioritised based on customer needs and early-adopter feedback. The app delivers real value with a range of tiered pricing available.

Reports are ordered logically, insightful, interactive and contain dynamic filters and segments, allowing users to drill down into specifics like time or location as needed.

Underlying data is refreshed hourly, delivering timely information that will help detect and solve problems with confidence. Reports are accessible in user-friendly dashboards with data export and multi-site comparison capabilities.

intelligence is aimed at maintenance teams including managers, planners, and reliability engineers. Relevant reports can address many organisational levels and needs to provide actionable knowledge that will free up time, boost production, maximise asset availability, and decrease cost.

Additionally, intelligence allows teams to monitor the improvement and results of their asset health program while revealing data hygiene issues.

DINGO is committed to addressing customer needs with new and innovative solutions.

Higgins affirmed the company resolve to deliver future technology swiftly.

“The Trakka platform evolution will see an OEM and industry agnostic repository of all asset health data types, containing a suite of apps including intelligence.”

To get started, talk to your DINGO account manager, arrange a demo or contact the company at info@dingo.com.