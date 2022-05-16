Neousys platforms provide the edge

Industry-leading provider of rugged embedded systems Neousys Technology has released a new addition to its already-strong edge AI platform, the Nuvo-7168GC.

It supports the NVIDIA RTX A2000 that offers up to 8TFLOPs GPU performance with longer product life longevity.

The existing Nuvo-7166GC, a Tesla qualified server, is now one of the rare qualified embedded computers on the market to support the A2 GPU.

By putting the system through stringent tests, the NVIDIA® qualification guarantees optimum CPU, NVIDIA A2 GPU, and system performance under wide-temperature conditions. This collaboration empowers Neousys’ edge AI platforms with a range of inference capabilities, from entry to high performances, bringing AI technologies to a variety of industries.

Nuvo-7168GC and Nuvo-7166GC are compact-sized embedded computers with low power consumption.

They inherit a market-proven passive cooling design, the patented Cassette module, which efficiently dissipates the heat generated to sustain maximum performance for both the CPU and GPU in high-temperature environments.

It allows the system to operate at up to 50°C ambient without the GPU throttling, while the system as a whole can operate up to 60°C ambient without performance degradation.

Equipped with an M.2 interface for ultra-fast NVMe SSD access, the systems also offer an abundance of USB 3.1 Gen2/ GbE/ PoE ports to boost overall system functionality.

Nuvo-7168GC and Nuvo-7166GC come with rugged constructions and wide-temperature operation capabilities designed for harsh environments in machine vision, automation, video analytics, and medical imaging applications.

Nuvo-7168GC and Nuvo-7166GC are AI inference solutions with longer product life longevity that are perfect for edge AI machine vision applications, such as identifying defects or classifying objects.

Neousys product manager Dennis Chen said coupling an embedded computer with an NVIDIA GPU card is the key to accelerating AI inference at the edge.

“This partnership with NVIDIA offers the perfect synergy between Neousys edge AI platforms and markets,” he said.

“Neousys edge AI platforms support a variety of NVIDIA Ampere architecture-based GPUs ranging from the entry A2 to A30, and high-performance A6000 graphics cards that have excelled across a multitude of edge applications.

“We will continue to provide customers with reliable products and help innovators breakthrough future challenges.”

To contact Neousys Technology, please visit: https://www.neousys-tech.com/en/

About Neousys Technology

Established in 2010, Neousys Technology designs and manufactures rugged embedded platforms and modules. With core expertise ranging from embedded computing to data acquisition and processing, its goal is to innovate and integrate feature sets into products for various vertical markets with simple and yet robust architecture.

Neousys Technology offers application-oriented platforms in the following categories: