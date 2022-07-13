Hybridising a remote mine site with mobile solar PV

Situated in a remote Indonesian island, BTR’s copper mine’s power requirements were currently solely met by thermal diesel power generation. Being their trusted power partner since 2015, Aggreko well understood their requirements.

Reliable and consistent power is crucial for this mine to ensure operational efficiency is fully maximised. Knowing that the Indonesian government was also pushing its mining industry to focus on the energy transition and the decarbonisation agenda, we spotted an opportunity to hybridize their current thermal power generation and facilitate the mine with decarbonisation while not sacrificing their operational productivity.

To push their decarbonisation while ensuring the reliability of power would not be compromised, we introduced two renewable technologies to hybridise their current power set up – introducing mobile Solar PV panels with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) while also upgrading their diesel power generation to a higher efficiency technology.

