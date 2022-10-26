How to implement and manage an effective respirator fit testing program

Do you know if your workers are wearing tight-fitting respirators that actually fit them?

Tight-fitting respirators must seal to the wearer’s face in order to provide the expected protection. If there is a leak in the face seal, they may be exposed to harmful airborne contaminants.

Fit testing is required by law and standards in many different countries around the world and is being increasingly adopted by companies as best practice even where there is not a mandatory requirement to fit test.

