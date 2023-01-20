HMI for mobile machines

Displays and other devices used as Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) in mobile machines must meet numerous requirements, with resistance to harsh environmental conditions, operability with gloves and good readability being just a few of them.

ifm presents its extensive series of ecomatDisplays, which have been designed precisely for this field of application.

The ecomatDisplays, which ifm offer with screen diagonals from 2.8 to 12.3 inches, are programmable in Codesys and are suitable for the control, parameter setting and operation of mobile machines.

The HMIs can be used in conjunction with a mobile controller or as a stand-alone solution.

All devices have a comprehensive range of interfaces. The CAN bus, which is important in vehicles, is a standard feature.

Ethernet, USB, analogue and digital inputs and outputs ensure optimum integration into the controller architecture of the machine. On some models, the image from cameras for mobile applications can be displayed via analogue video inputs.

Depending on the version, the ecomatDisplays are equipped with freely programmable, backlit function keys, navigation keys, a rotary button with push function or a touchscreen for user inputs.

All of these input instruments – apart from the touch screen – can be operated well even when wearing gloves. Some of the LED lighting elements can be set separately and assigned individual colours.

The devices offer increased EMC levels and hold an E1 type approval for use in vehicles. The die-cast aluminium housings of the larger versions meet the high protection rating IP65 or IP67 if the connections are fitted with appropriate plugs or closed with sealing flaps.

This means that the ecomatDisplays can also be mounted on the outside of mobile working machines without any problem.

Typical fields of application are construction machines, machines in agriculture and forestry, municipal vehicles or machines for transport and logistics.

About ifm

Measuring, controlling and evaluating – when it comes to pioneering automation and digitalisation technology, the ifm group is the ideal partner.

Since its foundation in 1969, ifm has developed, produced and sold sensors, controllers, software and systems for industrial automation and for SAP-based solutions for supply chain management and shop floor integration worldwide.

As one of the pioneers of Industry 4.0, ifm develops and implements consistent solutions to digitalise the entire value chain “from sensor to ERP”.

Today, the second-generation family-run ifm group has more than 8,100 employees and is one of the worldwide market leaders.

The group combines the internationality and innovative strength of a growing group of companies with the flexibility and close customer contact of a medium-sized company.

Click here for more information.