Hardox 500 Tuf for high mining productivity

Hardox 500 Tuf wear plate is the latest upgrade in the Hardox range, delivering exceptional strength, hardness and toughness in a single wear plate.

It has a hardness level of 500 HBW (Hardness Brinell Wolfram) for high wear resistance and thanks to its superior resistance to wear and dents, mining equipment will last longer and need less maintenance.

This wear steel is so tough it can double as a structural material in heavy-duty mining dump bodies and buckets.

Compared to traditional buckets with heavy wear packages, a bucket or dipper made in Hardox 500 Tuf is wear resistant, tough and gives a longer service life with fewer add-on wear parts.

It can achieve 30–50 per cent longer service life over Hardox 450, and 85–100 per cent longer service life compared to a 400 Brinell steel or other generic AR steel.

