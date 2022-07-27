Flameproof Range from AusProof is a standout for high-risk applications

Continually looking for innovative ways to enhance underground products for hazardous areas, AusProof’s Ex Flameproof range has been no exception.

The Ex Flameproof coupler and low voltage range has undergone continuous improvements, making them a safe and reliable integrated system of an exceptionally high quality.

The potential for electrical shock and ignition of explosive atmosphere in a mining environment, makes the use of reliable and safe AusProof products essential.

The advantages of the AusProof Ex Flameproof Range include:

– Full phase to earth segregation

– A removable flange

– Genderless design

– Insulating materials that extinguishes arcs and faults

– One piece contacts

– Solid face and body casting.

With safety one of AusProof’s top priorities, AusProof has strived to increase safety in high-risk applications by continuously re-assessing and improving the equipment manufactured prior to leaving the factory.

All AusProof coupler systems are designed and manufactured to Australian and international standards, including ANZEx, IECEx and ISO9001.

Additionally, the Ex Flameproof range of restrained plugs and receptacles is suitable for use in mining, tunnelling and commercial applications and includes Group 1 hazardous locations.

The 60A plug and receptacle have been designed to handle up to 90A – making it the first of its kind within Australia. Key features of the range include the redesigned receptacle release options and the one solid body – allowing for easy on-site repair to damaged flamepaths.

The receptacle release options that are available on the 150A, 300A and 425A couplers include a standard jack-in, a quick release system and a ratchet release mechanism.

The LED Live Line indicator is additionally available on AusProof couplers, featuring the same trusted design as seen on previous products, but now fitted with the benefits of LED technology.