Fixed and portable gas detectors: Benefits, downsides and applications

Choosing the most suitable gas detector for an application or site is crucial, and the number of options available can make it challenging to arrive at the best decision.

The consequences of the choice are significant, given the risks involved. Safety and compliance managers may find that:

• They don’t know enough about the gas detection options available

• The site conditions are so complicated that it is hard to find a one-size-fits-all solution

• The options for gas detection appear quite similar, such that none of them stands out

Gas detectors fall into two broad categories, fixed and portable. Both make use of similar technologies to detect gas hazards and have their own strengths and weaknesses. There are many factors that go into deciding which type of gas detector is best suited for your work environment, ranging from the nature of the hazard to workspace constraints in your occupational workplace. So, as a first step, let’s explore the types of gas detectors available and look at the applications and features of each. This can help you decide on the right choice for the safety of your employees/site and meet your compliance regulations.

Portable gas detectors are key to personnel safety

Portable gas detectors are a well-established solution for providing early warning signs of gas leaks, storing invaluable data about incidents and the working environment of your employees, and of course, ensuring the safety of employees and industrial sites. The latest generation of portable gas detectors also offer features like data connectivity and real-time safety alerts, which make them more versatile and useful in specific environments.

Portable detectors are mostly focused on personnel health and safety. They are worn by people working in areas where exposure to harmful gas may occur, such as when working in a confined space. There is little to no installation cost involved, and the devices can be easily deployed. These lightweight monitors are a crucial part of a person’s PPE, easily carried or clipped onto work wear and are powered by rechargeable or replaceable batteries. There is a wide range of portable gas detectors to choose from—single gas detectors, basic confined space detectors and more advanced multi-gas detectors.

Portable gas detectors either rely on ambient air to diffuse into the detector or access the air by means of a motorised or manual sampling pump. Confined space gas detectors generally have an internal sampling pump or may use an external battery-powered pump that clips onto a diffusion detector. Generally, the gas detector will alert the user to a gas exposure threat; however, some of the latest generation of detectors are also equipped with technology to automatically call a team leader for help or advise others that there is a

threat in a particular area. These devices can:

• Call for help, even when the worker can’t

• Monitor for potential falls and no-motion events, as well as gas alerts

• Trigger an alarm, asking the wearer to confirm that they are OK and escalating as required

• Provide GPS location information

Most portable gas monitors come with 360-degree, highly audible and visual alarms, to grab attention. Monitoring data can be uploaded from the device when it is inserted into a docking station, perhaps at the end of a shift, or maybe continuously uploaded to the “cloud” in “real-time”. This data can then be analysed for insights.

These data insights can be invaluable. For example, knowing your workers’ exposure levels over time can help you determine the appropriate protective gear for their work environment or identify risk patterns for a particular person or location. There are many, many areas where portable detectors are required for protecting workers, such as:

• In mining applications, where there may be a diesel engine exhaust, gases from blasting, methane from coal beds, toxic gases from fires or oxygen-deficient atmospheres

• At sites involved in the extraction of oil and gas from the earth and the refinement and transportation of fuels

• In the manufacturing or processing of flammable gases/liquids

• Entering confined spaces for pipe/valve maintenance on sewerage lines, or gas transmissions lines, or for maintenance of telecommunication equipment

• Where there is spraying with paint, use of adhesives, thinners, rust inhibitors, or other substances containing flammable solvents

The downsides of portable gas detectors:

• Do not provide 24/7 monitoring, unless a user is present 24/7

• May only detect a gas threat if the user happens to be in the right place at the right time

• Cannot automatically activate site safety equipment, like alarm buzzers/beacons or ventilation/extraction systems

• Require daily bump testing and routine calibration

• The user has already been exposed to hazards by the time the detector alarms

• Users need to be trained and need to adhere to agreed protocols

Fixed gas detectors are essential for site safety

Fixed gas detectors are used for 24/7, continuous detection of threats in industrial plants for the safety of their employees and the people living nearby, as well as to prevent damage to plant/equipment. They are designed to operate in fixed locations within or around a facility, often requiring to be rated suitable for continuous use in a potentially explosive atmosphere.

These permanently installed gas detectors are used to detect leaks or emissions where the gas hazard is known. In that respect, they work just like fire and smoke alarms and must be strategically positioned to optimise detection coverage. The detector is generally connected to a plant control panel, often using serial communication, such as Modbus and is integrated into the site supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. The primary function of the gas detector is to initiate safety-related actions such as:

• Activation of site or area-wide audible/visual alarms

• Activation of ventilation/extraction systems

• Shutting down of plant equipment

• Initiation of evacuation protocols

There are a number of fixed gas detectors, including:

• Point-gas detector – similar to a portable gas detector in that they will detector the presence of a particular gas where it is close to their location – within maybe 5m

• Open-path detector, for detecting the release of gas anywhere along the length of a 100m gas transmission pipeline

• Sonic gas detectors that effectively “listen” for a gas leak

• Thermal gas detectors that effectively “look” for a gas leak

• Ultra-sensitive detectors that use a colour change method for highly accurate and fast detection

Fixed gas detectors may also be used for process control, for example, in odour removal at wastewater plants.

Fixed detectors are most suitable for:

• Gas extraction, testing, processing, transmission, storage, and bottling

• Plant/Boiler rooms

• Laboratories

• Water/wastewater treatment – gas storage

The downsides of fixed gas detectors:

• High capital cost in both the purchase of the gas detector and its installation

• Must be installed in the right place and detect the right gas

• Require constant power supply

• Must be capable of operation in all weathers

• Need for regular servicing

So, fixed or portable?

In practice, of course, most sites need a combination of both fixed and portable gas detectors. Generally speaking, a fixed gas detector will always be a better solution than a portable gas detector; however, that is never a practical solution – you cannot install a fixed gas detector in every confined space and workers have to work where and whenever they are required! The essential considerations to make are the nature of the gas hazards and the operational environment, among many others. We recommend consulting with a gas detection specialist to identify the ideal gas detector mix for your specific situation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s range of efficient portable and fixed gas detectors minimise distractions for safety and compliance managers by keeping them informed only when needed. Get in touch with a Thermo Fisher Scientific gas detection expert for an obligation-free consultation on which gas detectors are right for your needs.