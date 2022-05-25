Fenner acquires conveyor products specialist

Fenner Australia has agreed to acquire Conveyor Products & Solutions (CPS), a specialist in composite conveyor roller, idler and pulley design, and manufacturing.

Fenner Australia is a world leader in the Australian based manufacture of conveyor belting for mining and industrial applications, as well supporting engineering and conveyor services.

CPS is a global leader in innovative design, engineering and Australian based manufacturing of high quality conveyor rollers, idlers, and pulleys for the mining and bulk materials handling markets.

The investment further strengthens Fenner Australia’s capability to provide Australian and global customers with a comprehensive end-to-end, one-stop shop for all their conveyor related needs.

Fenner executive director David Landgren said the combination of the two businesses in Australia, with their aligned values on quality local manufacturing and support, as well as a focus on delivering sustainable value to customers, “supports ongoing commitments to people and environment”.

CPS managing director and CEO Michael Einhorn said integration with Fenner alloweds CPS’ successful growth strategy to continue on the next phase of ensuring it delivered maximum, sustainable value to customers.

Equipped with ultra-modern industrial means, automation, digital and robotic production tools, the Western Australia-based CPS manufacturing capabilities will add significant value when combined with Fenner’s existing Australia–wide conveyor footprint – and in particular the Queensland-based pulley and idler manufacturing business.