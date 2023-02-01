EnviroSoil: a hydraulically applied topsoil offering superior performance

EnviroSoil is a hydraulically applied topsoil alternative for when your soil is unable to support revegetation.

Active components include thermally refined organic fibres, high carbon, natural soil conditioners, seaweed extracts and mineral blends, including basalt and microbial inoculants.



When combined, these ingredients work symbiotically to improve the growing conditions of the rhizosphere.



The unique combination of nitrogen-fixing bacteria, in conjunction with mycorrhizae, works to stimulate the soil, mimicking the natural cycle and thereby creating a sustainable growing medium for the germination of plants.



Thermally treated fibres not only provide an interlocking matrix to minimise erosion, but act as a primary food source for microbial colonies to regenerate during initial plant strike.



Erizon’s EnviroLoc BFM (Bonded Fibre Matrix) is a premium hydromulching solution engineered for superior performance in the areas of erosion control and growth establishment.



Thermally refined wood fibres increase water retention and airflow exchange for improved seed germination.



These wood fibres are engineered to withstand challenging environmental conditions where high levels of water velocity resistance will be required.



The fibres hold up to 20 times their own weight of water and provide extensive moisture retention around the seed.



The application is a two-pass process.



The first pass of EnviroLoc BFM is essential to maximise the seed-to-soil contact required for successful root establishment. A second pass provides thermal stabilisation, increased water retention and protection from fauna to give the best possible chance of sustainable growth.

This product showcase appeared in the February 2023 issue of Australian Mining.