Cut through the confusion with Showa protective gear

Showa has recognised and responded to updates in international standards for protective gear, backed by 70 years of unrivalled protection and innovation.

The equipment manufacturer has cut through the confusion as outdated standards ask the industry to step up its game as soon as possible.

Showa’s gloves are resistant to nicks, cuts, burns, and liquids, allowing users to get the job done with the protection they need.

The gloves are available worldwide in a range of resistance levels, all in line with the refreshed industry standards.

The guide below reveals how each of SHOWA’s patented gloves helps in its own way to protect users from abrasive, hands-on tasks.

DURACoil 546

Polyurethane foam coating over engineered DURACoil liner reinforced with HPPE (high performance polyethylene) PU (polyurethane) foam coating offers good protection against oils and abrasions

Porous ventilation in coating allows hands to breathe

Durable PU properties do not shed or change shape in warm or cold temperatures

Breathable back of hand reduces perspiration and keeps hands dry DURACoil 546W White reinforced polyurethane coating over engineered DURACoil liner reinforced with HPPE Light colour helps identify soiling and contamination

Reinforced polyurethane coating enhances abrasion and oil resistance compared to regular PU

Excellent flexibility and dexterity for precision handling

Uncoated back of hand reduces perspiration and keeps hands dry

DURACoil 546X

Uncoated engineered DURACoil liner reinforced with HPPE

Optimal dexterity and tactile feel retained

Light colour helps identify soiling and contamination

Great freedom of movement for the whole hand

No irritation by seams coming in contact with the skin

DURACoil 577

Foamed nitrile over fully dipped nitrile coating, over engineered DURACoil liner reinforced with HPPE Foamed nitrile coating protects the hand from oils and abrasions while remaining breathable

Good resistance to abrasions, punctures and nicks on the fingers and palm

Optimal grip performance in wet & oily conditions

Liquid-proof to end of coated area: full hand and wrist coverage

DURACoil 576