Cut through the confusion with Showa protective gear

Showa has recognised and responded to updates in international standards for protective gear, backed by 70 years of unrivalled protection and innovation.
The equipment manufacturer has cut through the confusion as outdated standards ask the industry to step up its game as soon as possible.
Showa’s gloves are resistant to nicks, cuts, burns, and liquids, allowing users to get the job done with the protection they need.
The gloves are available worldwide in a range of resistance levels, all in line with the refreshed industry standards.
The guide below reveals how each of SHOWA’s patented gloves helps in its own way to protect users from abrasive, hands-on tasks.
DURACoil 546
Polyurethane foam coating over engineered DURACoil liner reinforced with HPPE (high performance polyethylene)
- PU (polyurethane) foam coating offers good protection against oils and abrasions
- Porous ventilation in coating allows hands to breathe
- Durable PU properties do not shed or change shape in warm or cold temperatures
- Breathable back of hand reduces perspiration and keeps hands dry
DURACoil 546W
White reinforced polyurethane coating over engineered DURACoil liner reinforced with HPPE
- Light colour helps identify soiling and contamination
- Reinforced polyurethane coating enhances abrasion and oil resistance compared to regular PU
- Excellent flexibility and dexterity for precision handling
- Uncoated back of hand reduces perspiration and keeps hands dry
DURACoil 546X
Uncoated engineered DURACoil liner reinforced with HPPE
- Optimal dexterity and tactile feel retained
- Light colour helps identify soiling and contamination
- Great freedom of movement for the whole hand
- No irritation by seams coming in contact with the skin
DURACoil 577
Foamed nitrile over fully dipped nitrile coating, over engineered DURACoil liner reinforced with HPPE
- Foamed nitrile coating protects the hand from oils and abrasions while remaining breathable
- Good resistance to abrasions, punctures and nicks on the fingers and palm
- Optimal grip performance in wet & oily conditions
- Liquid-proof to end of coated area: full hand and wrist coverage
DURACoil 576
Foamed nitrile over 3⁄4 dipped nitrile coating, over engineered DURACoil liner reinforced with HPPE
- Foamed nitrile coating protects the hand from oils and abrasions while remaining breathable
- Good resistance to abrasions, punctures and nicks on the fingers and palm
- Optimal grip performance in wet & oily conditions
- Liquid-proof to end of coated areas: full hand and wrist coverage
DURACoil 346
Natural latex coating over engineered DURACoil liner reinforced with HPPE
- Natural latex coating protects the palm and fingers from liquids, snags and abrasions
- Breathable back of hand reduces perspiration and keeps hands dry
- Rough texturing on palm ensures exceptional grip performance
- Lightweight and durable with excellent resistance to tearing
DURACoil 386
Microporous nitrile coating over engineered DURACoil liner with HPPE
- Microporous nitrile coating protects the hand from grease, hydrocarbons and abrasions while remaining aerated
- Embossed nitrile palm finish disperses oil to increase grip and longevity in light oily environments
- Breathable back of hand reduces perspiration and keeps hands dry
- Good resistance to punctures and nicks on the fingers and palm
SHOWA 234
Foam nitrile coating over spandex/ engineered cut resistant liner reinforced with HPPE
- Excellent cut resistance performance due to cut resistant liner
- Foam nitrile coating protects against oils, hydrocarbons, grease & abrasions, while offering excellent grip in wet & dry conditions
- Cooling HPPE properties & breathable back of hand reduces perspiration & keeps hands dry
- FDA & EU Food Contact approved
SHOWA 257
Foam nitrile coating over spandex liner reinforced with stainless steel and aramid.
- Exceptional cut protection due to superior blend of aramid & stainless steel – Level F/A7
- Foam nitrile coating protects against abrasions, snags & punctures, offering optimum grip in dry & oily applications
- Plated-knit liner avoids scratchy fibres touching the skin for long lasting comfort
- Contact Heat level 2